Ashby — 50th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin and Ann Ashby will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a private celebration hosted by their daughters on Saturday, June 17.

Cards would be welcome.

They were married June 17, 1973, in Arcola, by the Rev. Tom Haney. They were attended by Sherry Coats and Stan Brown.

They are the parents of Rachel Pearcy, Elizabeth (Mike) Copsy, and Japeth Ashby, all of Charleston. They also have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Ashby is a retired pastor.

Mrs. Ashby is a homemaker.

Cards may be sent to them at 1927 Reynolds Dr., Charleston, IL, 61920.