Anniversary: Baker — 60th

Baker, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Howard and Lorraine Baker

Baker — 60th

NEOGA — Mr. and Mrs. Howard and Lorraine Baker of Neoga will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 1. A trip to San Francisco and Lake Tahoe is planned to celebrate.

Baker and Lorraine Brandenburg were married Oct. 1, 1961, at Grace Methodist Church in Neoga by the Rev. Ernest Gingerich.

They are the parents of Alan (Linda), Doug (Amy) of Neoga, and Scott (Cheryl) of Boise, Idaho. They also have 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Baker is a retired farmer.

Mrs Baker is retired from Eastern Illinois University.

They reside at 885 Co. Rd. 350 East, Neoga, IL 62447.

