Anniversary: Bareither — 60th

Bareither — 60th
MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Donald and Frances Bareither will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan 21. A card shower will be held in their honor.
Bareither and Frances Schagemann were married Jan 21, 1962, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dorans.
They are the parents of David Bareither, Mattoon; and Ann Bareither (deceased)
Mr. Bareither is a retired farmer
Mrs. Bareither is a homemaker
Cards may be sent to them at 1933 E Co Rd 1000 N, Mattoon, IL 61938.
