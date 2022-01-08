 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Anniversary: Bareither — 60th

  • 0
Bareither, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Donald and Frances Bareither

Bareither — 60th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Donald and Frances Bareither will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan 21. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Bareither and Frances Schagemann were married Jan 21, 1962, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dorans.

They are the parents of David Bareither, Mattoon; and Ann Bareither (deceased)

Mr. Bareither is a retired farmer

Mrs. Bareither is a homemaker

Cards may be sent to them at 1933 E Co Rd 1000 N, Mattoon, IL 61938.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News