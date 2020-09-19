Anniversary: Bayles — 50th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bayles — 50th

CHARLESTON — Known to their friends as "Mr. and Mrs. Fun," Eric (Rick) and Phyllis Bayles will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Bayles, originally of Charleston, and Phyllis Bartges of Danville met while theatre students at Eastern. They graduated in 1968 and moved to the Chicago suburbs where they completed their student teaching at Thornton High School in Harvey.

Mr. Bayles continued to work in education, retiring from John Hersey High School as Director of Audio-Visual Operations.

After Mrs. Bayles retired from Director of Operations Health Care at Baxter Health Care in 2003, they both returned to playing golf, reading and acting, writing memoirs, and sharing good times with family and friends in the Charleston area.

Best wishes may be sent to them at 38 Deerfield, Charleston, IL, 61920.

