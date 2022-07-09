Anniversary: Beavers — 50th

Beavers — 50th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Brenda Beavers of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 14. A family celebration will be held at a later date.

Beavers and Brenda Sweeney were married July 14, 1972, at First United Methodist Church in Mattoon.

She is the daughter of Deloras Sweeney and the late Gene Sweeney. He is the son of the late Merle Beavers and Theris Scalet and step-dad Richard Scalet.

They are the parents of Todd (Julie) and Scott (Erin) Beavers. They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Beavers is retired from Hi-Cone in Charleston after 41 years and is a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Cards may be sent to them at 1000 S. 13th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.