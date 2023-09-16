Belcher — 50th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Jean (English) Belcher of Mattoon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 15.

They took a family vacation this summer and have planned a trip to Hawaii at a later date.

They were married on Sept. 15, 1973, at the St. Columcille Catholic Church by Father John Sohm. They were attended by Jane Bolin, twin sister and matron of honor, and Steve Rueck of Jacksonville.

They are the parents of James (Rebecca) Belcher of Tuscola and Jenna Black of Mattoon. They also have five grandchildren.

Mr. Belcher is a retired educator of 34 years from MCUSD No. 2

Mrs. Belcher is a retired educator of 34 years from from EIASE and MCUSD No. 2.