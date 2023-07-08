Bell — 50th

OAKLAND — Mr. and Mrs. Pat and Mindy Bell of Oakland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor hosted by their sons and their wives from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Hindsboro Civic Center. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.

Pat, the son of Joan Bell and the late Bill Bell of Oakland, and Mindy, the daughter of Roy and Peggy Cuppy of Charleston were married July 14, 1973, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Charleston by the Rev. Max White. They were attended by Mike Bell and Nancy David Schlitler.

They are the parents of Chris Bell of Oakland, Craig Bell (Valerie McGinniss) of rural Brocton and Corey Bell (Chelsea Blanton) of Charleston; they also have eight grandchildren.

A lifelong resident of Oakland, Mr. Bell has been driving trucks commercially since the day he turned 15 and started driving his dad's dump trucks building Interstates 57, 72 and 74. At that time you could get a special permit in Springfield to drive before you were 16. After over 20 years of owning and operating Bell and Sons Inc. he began driving for JMT Transports hauling propane in the midwest where he is still employed after 10 years.

Mrs. Bell was employed at Triple H Grain Systems for 10 years and was the secretary for Bell and Sons for 23 years.

They reside at 19287 North County Road 2500 East Oakland, IL, 61943