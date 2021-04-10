Anniversary: Blagg — 60th

Blagg — 60th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Blagg of Charleston will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 15. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Blagg and Barbara Twigg were married April 15, 1961, at the North Arm Catholic Church in rural Edgar County. They were attended by Joseph and Mary Blagg.

They are the parents of James (Gina) Blagg of Charleston; Robert David Blagg - Deceased; and Michael Andrew Blagg - Deceased. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Blagg is a retired dentist. Mrs. Blagg is a retired homemaker.

Cards may be sent to them at at 515 Warren Ave. , Charleston, IL 61920.

