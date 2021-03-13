Anniversary: Bough — 65th

Bough — 65th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bough will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 23.

Bough and Janet Scribner were married March 23, 1956, at the Ashmore Baptist Church by the Rev. Dean Ruyle. Their parents were Dick and Virginia Scribner and John and Ruby Bough.

They are the parents of David (Carol) Bough, Diana (Randy) Dunn, Darrell (Chris) Bough, and Denise (Mark) O’Dell. They also have 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bough retired as maintenance director at the Charleston School District. Mrs. Bough retired from the Regional Office of Education.

Cards may be sent to them at 1130 Taylor Ave., Charleston, IL 61920.

