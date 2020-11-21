Anniversary: Boyle — 60th

Boyle — 60th

LATHAM — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Madonna Boyle will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 26. Their family had planned an anniversary party for them but due to the pandemic the family is holding a card shower in their honor instead.

Boyle and Madonna Welsh were married Nov. 26, 1960, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Patrick Doyle, deceased; Robert Boyle; and Colleen Dickerson; They also have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Boyle is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired as manager of the Social Security Office in Decatur.

Mrs. Boyle is retired from working for the State of Illinois.

Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 185, Latham, IL 62543.

