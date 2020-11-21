 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary: Boyle — 60th
0 comments

Anniversary: Boyle — 60th

{{featured_button_text}}

Boyle — 60th

LATHAM — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Madonna Boyle will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 26. Their family had planned an anniversary party for them but due to the pandemic the family is holding a card shower in their honor instead.

Boyle and Madonna Welsh were married Nov. 26, 1960, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon. 

They are the parents of Patrick Doyle, deceased; Robert Boyle; and Colleen Dickerson; They also have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Boyle is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired as manager of the Social Security Office in Decatur.

Mrs. Boyle is retired from working for the State of Illinois.

Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 185, Latham, IL 62543.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary: Foreman — 50th
Announcements

Anniversary: Foreman — 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Pam Foreman, formerly of Ashmore and Charleston, currently of Indianapolis, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News