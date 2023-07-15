Bradford — 70th

ARTHUR — Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Alberta Bradford will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 19. A family celebration and card shower will be held in their honor.

Bradford and Alberta Watson were married July 19, 1953, at Jonathan Creek Church in Sullivan by the Rev. Delmar Talley of Shelbyville.

They are the parents of Valerie Chancellor of Arthur; Michele (Chad) Price of Arthur; and Brian Watson (deceased). They also have five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bradford worked as an accountant at USI in Tuscola. He retired in 1991.

Mrs. Bradford is a homemaker.

Cards may be sent to them at 424 South Vine St., Arthur, IL 61911.