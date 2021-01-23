 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Buchanan — 70th
Anniversary: Buchanan — 70th

Buchanan

Mr. and Mrs. Ed and Virginia Buchanan

Buchanan — 70th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Ed and Virginia Buchanan will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Buchanan and Virginia Cole were married Feb. 3, 1951, in Corinth, Miss. It was an elopement.

They are the parents of Janet Bunch of Charleston; Patti (Bill) Fennessey of Flower Mound, Texas; and Karen Buchanan of Moline. They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Buchanan is a retired educator and well-known sports official.

Mrs. Buchanan is a former glass collector/dealer, and is now a respected resource for glass collectors.

They reside at 2103 E. Madison Ave, Charleston, IL 61920.

