Anniversary: Buesking — 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Sue Buesking

Buesking — 50th

GAYS — Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Sue Buesking will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 27.

Buesking and Sue Davidson were married Jan. 27, 1973, in Mattoon, by the Rev. Ronald Schmidt. They were attended by Jean Davidson and Jerry Buesking.

Mr. Buesking retired from G.E. in 2005.

Mrs. Buesking retired from G.E. in 2013.

They reside at 1522 CR 350N Gays, IL 61928

