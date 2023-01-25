Anniversary: Buesking — 50th

Buesking — 50th
GAYS — Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Sue Buesking will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 27.
Buesking and Sue Davidson were married Jan. 27, 1973, in Mattoon, by the Rev. Ronald Schmidt. They were attended by Jean Davidson and Jerry Buesking.
Mr. Buesking retired from G.E. in 2005.
Mrs. Buesking retired from G.E. in 2013.
They reside at 1522 CR 350N Gays, IL 61928
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today