Anniversary: Carpenter — 50th

Carpenter — 50th
MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. David and Ardys Carpenter of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house reception in their honor Saturday, Aug. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1804 S. Ninth, Mattoon.
Carpenter and Ardys Booker were married Aug. 15, 1970, at the First Baptist Church of Mattoon.
Mr. Carpenter is retired from school administration in Neoga.
Mrs. Carpenter is retired from music and education ministry at First Baptist Church of Mattoon.
They reside at 12 Country Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!