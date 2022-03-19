Anniversary: Cini — 60th

Cini — 60th
ANNA MARIE SOUND, Fla. — Mr. and Mrs. Dale and Karen Cini, formerly of Mattoon, currently of Anna Marie Sound, Florida, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 17.
A celebration will be held in their honor with the entire family later this year with a cruise of the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico.
They were married March 17, 1962, in Chicago.
They are the parents of Kim Cini of Denver, Colorado; Todd (Jenny) Cini of Cary, North Carolina; and Pat (Carl) Fernandes of London, U.K. They also have four grandchildren.
Mr. Cini is a retired judge.
Mrs. Cini is a retired school psychologist.
Mr. and Mrs. Cini raised their family and worked in Mattoon for more than 40 years. In 2012 they re-located to Florida.