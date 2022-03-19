Anniversary: Cowger — 65th

Cowger — 65th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. John and Mary Cowger will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 24.

A family gathering will be held for them Friday, March 25, at The Firefly Grill in Effingham. A trip to a still undetermined destination is planned for the summer.

Cowger and Mary Alice Daily were married March 24, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi.

They are the parents of John Wm. Cowger II; and Sherri Lynn Rawlings. They also have six grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at Park Plaza Condo, 511 Broadway Ave., 304, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.