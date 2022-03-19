Anniversary: Cowger — 65th

Cowger — 65th
MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. John and Mary Cowger will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 24.
A family gathering will be held for them Friday, March 25, at The Firefly Grill in Effingham. A trip to a still undetermined destination is planned for the summer.
Cowger and Mary Alice Daily were married March 24, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi.
They are the parents of John Wm. Cowger II; and Sherri Lynn Rawlings. They also have six grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at Park Plaza Condo, 511 Broadway Ave., 304, Mattoon, IL 61938.