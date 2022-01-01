Anniversary: Dearing — 50th

Dearing — 50th
GREENUP — Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Jane Dearing will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday, Jan. 3. A card shower will be held in their honor.
They were married Jan. 3, 1972, in Alabama by a Justice of the Peace who was also sheriff and town barber.
They are the parents of Trenton (Nancy) Dearing of Cooks Mills; and Brian (Shannon) Dearing of Greenup. They also have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The Dearings own and operate Dearing Deer Farm in Greenup.
Mrs. Dearing is also employed as a cosmetologist at PaceSetters in Mattoon.
Cards may be sent to them at 920 W. Lincoln Drive, Greenup, IL 62428.