Anniversary: DuFrain — 60th

DuFrain — 60th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Joel "Doc" and Carol DuFrain will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception in their honor on Friday, Nov. 25, at the VFW Hall, 1220 S. 19th St. in Mattoon.

Friends are invited to attend between 4-6 p.m. The couple requests no gifts.

DuFrain and Carol Mahoney were married Nov. 17, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill.

They are the parents of Chris (deceased) DuFrain and Carrie (Mark) Butler of Evans, Ga. They also have six grandchildren.

After being drafted and serving one year in Vietnam, Mr. DuFrain worked for UPS for 30 years. He then worked 16 harvests driving grain trucks for Bruce Daily Grain Farms. He currently serves with the Mattoon VFW Honor Guard to provide military funeral rites and also volunteers at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Mrs. DuFrain retired from legal secretarial work after working for three Mattoon law firms. She has served in St. John's Friendship Guild and is currently a member of the Ladies Aid which has held fundraisers for many years to sponsor seminary students.