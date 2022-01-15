Anniversary: Elliott — 60th

Elliott — 60th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Randy Elliott will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 23. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Elliott and Donna Dees were married by the Rev. Charles Seeley in Toledo.

They are the parents of Mark (Gretchen) Elliott and Lori Elliott of Mattoon. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Elliott retired from R.R. Donnelly.

Mrs. Elliott was self-employed.

Both retired from Mark's My Store.

They are members of New Life Apostolic Church in Charleston.

Cards may be sent to them at 812 N. 8th St., Lot 43, Mattoon, IL 61938.

