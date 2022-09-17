Anniversary: Ferguson — 40th

Ferguson — 40th

MATTOON — Steve and Melissa Ferguson will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a reception in their honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon.

The public is invited. The couple requests no gifts.

Steve and Melissa (Reichart) Ferguson were married on Oct. 2, 1982, at the Tallula Christian Church in Tallula.

They are the parents of two children, Tyler (Abby) Ferguson of Clarendon Hills, and Audra (Phil) Persino of Tonawanda, New York. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Ferguson worked in the Heller, Holmes and Associates law firm for nine years and was elected as Coles County state’s attorney in 1992, retiring in 2012. He is active in the Mattoon Kiwanis Club, First United Methodist Church, and other volunteer activities. He enjoys reading, gardening, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mrs. Ferguson has taught all levels of vocal and instrumental music, having taught 36 years — 31 in Mattoon — and retiring in 2015. She is active in PEO Chapter KQ of Mattoon, Coles County Retired Teachers, First United Methodist Church, and the therapy dog program at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.