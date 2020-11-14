Anniversary: Foreman — 50th

Foreman — 50th

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Pam Foreman, formerly of Ashmore and Charleston, currently of Indianapolis, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Due to the COVID pandemic a small, private family celebration will be held, however cards would be welcome.

Foreman and Pam Arney, both born in the Effingham area, were married Nov. 15, 1970, in Effingham, by the Rev. Lawrence Beebe.

They are the parents of Chad (Camala) Foreman of St. Louis, Mo.; Cory (Kelly) Foreman of Denver, Colo.; Misti (Brennan) Burns, and Megan (Pete) Martin, both of Indianapolis, Ind.; They also have ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Foreman is a retired K-8 principal of Oakland schools.

Mrs. Foreman is a retired kindergarten teacher at Oakland.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Foreman are active members of their church, and they stay busy babysitting the grandkids, attending their events, and helping their family in numerous ways. Mrs. Foreman gives her time as a substitute teacher for the local schools.

Cards may be sent to them at 8630 Bay Pointe Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46236.

