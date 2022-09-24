Anniversary: Green — 50th

Green — 50th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Steve and Tina Green of Charleston will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 29. A card shower will be held in their honor.

They were married Sept. 29, 1972, at the Ashmore Baptist Church by Rev. Dean Ruyle. Their parents are the late Albert and Norma Green of Charleston and the late James and Betty Horn of Ashmore.

They are the parents of Jamie Green of University Park and Melissa Meikle of Melbourne, Fla. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Green retired from Nalco Chemical Company in 2009 (currently EcoLab in Naperville) as a supervisor of outside contractors in Naperville’s corporate facility. After retiring he enjoyed traveling throughout the East and Midwest while field trialing their English Springer Spaniel, Megan.

Mrs. Green also retired from Nalco (EcoLab) in 2006 as an administrative assistant to the executive vice president, operations staff and chairman of the board. Prior to that, she was an executive secretary to Nalco’s R&D director for 17 years. She enjoys church activities, flower gardening and traveling south to see her grandchildren during their spring breaks.

Cards may be sent to them at 19138 County Highway 2, Charleston, IL, 61920