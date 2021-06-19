 Skip to main content
Anniversary

Anniversary: Grierson — 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Debra Grierson
MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. and Debra M. Grierson of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 26. A family celebration in their honor will be held the weekend of June 18 in Deerfield.

They were married June 26, 1971, at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Peoria. They were attended by Thomas Grierson and Bobbie (Hatton) Shults. Their parents are Sam, Jr. and Dorothy Irwin (deceased) and Gregg and Virginia Grierson (deceased).

They are the parents of Tim G. Grierson (Susan Stoebner) of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Lisa Marie (Tony) Amstutz of Deerfield. They also have four grandchildren. 

Mr. Grierson is an attorney at Craig & Craig Law Firm in Mattoon.

Mrs. Grierson is retired from the medical field and volunteers at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

