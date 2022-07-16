Anniversary: Grooms — 50th

Grooms — 50th
SULLIVAN — Mr. and Mrs. John and Debbie Grooms of Sullivan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor, hosted by their children, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Solid Rock Chapel in Sullivan.
John and Debbie Williams were married July 22, 1972, at the Sullivan Church of God.
They are the parents of Kristen (Brad) Hubble of LeRoy; Nick (Heidi) Grooms and Tyson (Kasey) Grooms of Sullivan; they also have eight grandchildren.
Mr. Grooms is retired from farming.
Mrs. Grooms is retired from Sullivan Schools.
They reside at 948 CR 1525 E, Sullivan, IL 61951