 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

editor's pick
Anniversary

Anniversary: Grooms — 50th

  • 0
Grooms, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. John and Debbie Grooms

Grooms — 50th

SULLIVAN — Mr. and Mrs. John and Debbie Grooms of Sullivan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor, hosted by their children, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Solid Rock Chapel in Sullivan.

John and Debbie Williams were married July 22, 1972, at the Sullivan Church of God.

They are the parents of Kristen (Brad) Hubble of LeRoy; Nick (Heidi) Grooms and Tyson (Kasey) Grooms of Sullivan; they also have eight grandchildren.

Mr. Grooms is retired from farming.

Mrs. Grooms is retired from Sullivan Schools.

They reside at 948 CR 1525 E, Sullivan, IL 61951

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News