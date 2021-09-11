 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Hummel — 60th

Dick Hummel anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Dick and Kathy Hummel

Hummel — 60th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dick and Kathy Hummel celebrated their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Sept 9.

They were married Sept 9, 1961, in Elkhart, Ind. by the Rev. Roy Keller.

They are the parents of Lea Ann (Alfredo) Nasser of Shaker Heights, Ohio. They also have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Hummel was a sociology professor at Eastern Illinois University for 31 years.

Mrs. Hummel was an elementary school teacher for 32 years.

They reside in Charleston.

