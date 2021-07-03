Anniversary: Hurst — 50th

Hurst — 50th

LERNA — Mr. and Mrs. Terry and Claudia Hurst of Lerna will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 11. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Hurst and Claudia Biggs were married July 11, 1971, by the Rev. Boyd Phillips. They were attended by Gwen Davis and Jerry Sidenstricker.

They are the parents of Joe Hurst of Trilla and Cory Hurst (Sherry Haycraft, fiancée). They also have one grandchild.

Mr. Hurst retired from Hi-Cone in Charleston.

Mrs. Hurst retired from Clear Water Service in Mattoon.

Cards may be sent to them at 1386 County Road, 800E, Lerna, IL, 62440.

