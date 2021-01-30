Anniversary: Jones — 25th

Jones — 25th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Carol Jones of Ashmore will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 10. A card shower will be held in their honor.

They were married Feb. 10, 1996, at the Salisbury Church by Scott Sims. It was a small private wedding followed by a reception with friends and family at the Ashmore Gymnasium.

They are the parents of Jesse (Jenny) Jones of Casey; Lucas Jones of Ashmore; Ryan Navel of Charleston; and Bea (Zach) Sawyer of Ashmore. They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Jones is retired from Eastern Illinois University.

Mrs. Jones is retired from the Charleston School District.

Congratulations may be sent to them on Facebook. Cards may be sent to them at 1311 S. Indiana St., Ashmore, IL 61912.

