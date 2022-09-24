Anniversary: Keck — 60th

Keck — 60th

NEOGA — Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Keck of Neoga will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 29. An open house in their honor will be held at a later date.

Vincent Keck and Anna Mammoser were married Sept. 29, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Island Grove.

They are the parents of Richard (Sharon) Keck of Boulder, Colo., Gary (Laurie) Keck of Savoy, Brad (Leah) Keck of Neoga, Carol (Dan) Fennell of Papillion, Neb., and John (Kendra) Keck of Bloomington. They also have 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Keck is retired from Blaw-Knox after 42 years of service and a lifelong farmer.

Mrs. Keck retired from Neoga School District after 25 years as the school nurse.

Cards may be sent to them at 3389 County Highway 33 Neoga, IL 62447