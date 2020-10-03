Anniversary: Klaus — 68th

Klaus — 68th

GLEN CARBON — Mr. and Mrs. Loren and Norma Klaus recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary privately with all their children and several of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Hernando, Miss. in early September.

Klaus and Norma Witters were married Aug. 17, 1952, at the First Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

They are the parents of David Klaus of the Shenandoah Valley, Va., region; Marla (Dave) Daniels of Spring, Texas; and Amy (David) Cartwright of Fairfax Station, Va.; they also have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Klaus is retired from a career in education. He was the first president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin from 1968-1987.

Mrs. Klaus is retired from a career in banking and small business ownership.

They have lived in Glen Carbon since 1987.

