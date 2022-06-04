Anniversary: Lading — 70th

Lading — 70th

STRASBURG — Mr. and Mrs. Dwight and Melvina Lading will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 511 S. Walnut, Strasburg.

A family dinner to honor the couple is planned.

Lading and Melvina Mueller were married on June 14, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg by the Rev. G.A. Lueck. The groom was serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, La. at the time and arrived home a week before the wedding.

They are the parents of Dennis (Nitelle) Lading, Debra (Darrell) Wittenberg, Karen (Gary) Kull, and Kendall (Shelley) Lading. They also have 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Lading are both retired. He worked at Biehler's Hatchery in Strasburg for 21 years and for John Boos & Co. in Effingham for 21 years. He also farmed with his father-in-law.

She raised her family and was a homemaker. After that, she worked for 23 years for Kmart, first in Mattoon and then in Effingham.

Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 213, Strasburg, IL 62465.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.