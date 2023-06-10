Love — 65th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. James and Lois Love will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 12.

A card shower will be held in their honor as well as a family dinner later this summer.

Love and Lois Stillions were married June 12, 1958, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Cooks Mills. They were attended by the late Jim and Anne Waltrip.

He is the son of the late Glen and Pha Love of Taylorville, and she is the daughter of the late Roy and Kathryn Stillions of St. Charles.

They are the parents of Lynn Shaffer, Dave (Debbie) Love, Susan Love, and Mike (Barb) Love, all of Mattoon. They also have 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Love is a retired industrial arts teacher from Mattoon Community District No 2.

Mrs. Love is a retired executive assistant for the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

Cards may be sent to them in the care of Lynn Shaffer, 409 Hickory Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938.