 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Anniversaries

Anniversary: Lugar — 55th

  • 0
Lugar Anniv 55

Mr. and Mrs. Randall and Marjorie Lugar

Lugar — 55th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Randall P. and Marjorie A. (Fetters) Lugar of Charleston will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The couple were married Nov. 18, 1967, at the First Church of God in Charleston by the Rev. Fred B. Schumaker of Effingham. They were attended by Fern Johnston of Neoga and Gary Parker of Charleston.

They are the parents of Beth Lugar of Charleston and and Heather M. Lugar of St. Louis. They have one grandchild.

Before their retirements, Mr. Lugar worked 30 years for Moore Business Forms until its closure and Mrs. Lugar worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., and 38 years for Eastern Illinois University in the School of Technology.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News