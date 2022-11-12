Anniversary: Lugar — 55th

Lugar — 55th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Randall P. and Marjorie A. (Fetters) Lugar of Charleston will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The couple were married Nov. 18, 1967, at the First Church of God in Charleston by the Rev. Fred B. Schumaker of Effingham. They were attended by Fern Johnston of Neoga and Gary Parker of Charleston.

They are the parents of Beth Lugar of Charleston and and Heather M. Lugar of St. Louis. They have one grandchild.

Before their retirements, Mr. Lugar worked 30 years for Moore Business Forms until its closure and Mrs. Lugar worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., and 38 years for Eastern Illinois University in the School of Technology.