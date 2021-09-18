Anniversary: Mathias — 50th

Mathias — 50th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Gary and Elaine Mathias of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 2. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Mathias and Elaine Bohlen were married on Oct. 2, 1971, at the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. He is the son of the late A.B. and Peggy Mathias of Beecher City. She is the daughter of the late Al and Lois Bohlen of Mattoon.

They are the parents of Mindy Mathias of Sacramento, Calif.; and Matt Mathias of Terre Haute, Ind. They also have two grandchildren.

Mr. Mathias is a retired union plumber.

Mrs. Mathias is retired from Community District No. 2 and EIASE School Districts.

Cards can be sent to them at 1624 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.

