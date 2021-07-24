 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Anniversary

Anniversary: McClellan — 50th

  • 0
McClellan, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Gary and Maria McClellan
{{featured_button_text}}

McClellan — 50th

NEOGA — Mr. and Mrs. Gary McClellan of Neoga will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose. All are invited to attend. The couple requests no gifts.

McClellan and Maria Webster were married June 24, 1971, at St. Anne in Edgewood.

Their parents are Delman and Eleanor McClellan (both deceased), and Howard and Eldine Webster (deceased).

They are the parents of Julie (Josh) Robinson of Charleston; and Chris (Donna) McClellan of Jewett. They also have six grandchildren.

Mr. McClellan is retired from Illinois Central Railroad. Mrs. McClellan is retired from Yellow Book and is currently a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate in Mattoon.

Cards may be sent to them at 478 County Road 550 N, Neoga, IL 62447.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary: Strotman — 70th

Anniversary: Strotman — 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Wes and Jane (Latta) Strotman of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Mattoon, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 22.

Anniversary: Hurst — 50th

Anniversary: Hurst — 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Terry and Claudia Hurst of Lerna will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 11. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News