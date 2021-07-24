Anniversary: McClellan — 50th

McClellan — 50th

NEOGA — Mr. and Mrs. Gary McClellan of Neoga will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Montrose. All are invited to attend. The couple requests no gifts.

McClellan and Maria Webster were married June 24, 1971, at St. Anne in Edgewood.

Their parents are Delman and Eleanor McClellan (both deceased), and Howard and Eldine Webster (deceased).

They are the parents of Julie (Josh) Robinson of Charleston; and Chris (Donna) McClellan of Jewett. They also have six grandchildren.

Mr. McClellan is retired from Illinois Central Railroad. Mrs. McClellan is retired from Yellow Book and is currently a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate in Mattoon.

Cards may be sent to them at 478 County Road 550 N, Neoga, IL 62447.

