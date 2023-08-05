McCollum — 50th

CHARLESTON — Tim and Rita (Schroeder) McCollum of Charleston will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 18. The couple also celebrated with a recent family vacation on the Isle of Palms, S.C.

They were married Aug. 18, 1973, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Altamont, by the Rev. Erwin Moehring. They were attended by Kristine Zurek, matron of honor, and Rev. Thomas Radtke, best man.

They are the parents of Monica Harris (Michael) of Franklin, Tenn. and Kyle McCollum (Carol Ann) of Falls Church, Va.. They also have five grandchildren.

Mr. McColllum is a student teaching coordinator for Eastern Illinois University.

Mrs. McCollum is a school psychologist for Charleston CUSD#1

They reside at 1401 Krishire Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.