Anniversary: McKenzie — 50th

McKenzie — 50th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Barbara McKenzie of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration in their honor on Saturday, March 5, in Mattoon.

McKenzie and Barbara Foster were married March 18, 1972, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon by the Rev. William Burroughs. They were attended by Jan and Denny Booker. Their parents are Gail and Emily Foster (deceased) and Norman and Betty McKenzie (deceased).

They are the parents of Jonathan McKenzie of Charleston; James (Julie) McKenzie of Monroe, Wisc.; and Timothy (Kate) McKenzie of Springfield. They also have five grandchildren.

Mr. McKenzie retired as public works director for the city of Mattoon and volunteers at the Mattoon Community Food Center.

Mrs. McKenzie is a retired elementary school teacher for Mattoon Community School District No. 2.

Anyone wishing to send a card may send it c/o Jon McKenzie, 23 Miller Ave., Charleston, IL 61920.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.