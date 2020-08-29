Anniversary: McMorris — 50th

McMorris — 50th
CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Stan McMorris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21. A family gathering is planned in their honor.
Stan McMorris and Janice Henrikson were married on Aug, 21, 1970 at the United Methodist Church in Sherman.
They are the proud parents of Kelly McMorris and (Christine Janak), and Bret McMorris of Urbana.
Stan recently celebrated his 50th anniversary with State Farm as an agent in Charleston.
After retiring from teaching, Janice worked as licensed staff at Stan’s office.
