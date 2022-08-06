 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary: Melton — 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Ron and Glenna Melton

Melton — 50th

WESTFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Ron and Glenna Melton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 12.

Melton and Glenna Johnson, the children of the late Denny and Phyllis Melton of Casey and the late Glenn and Lila Johnson of Westfield, were married Aug. 12, 1972, at Westfield United Methodist Church by the Rev. Jonah Reynolds. They were attended by Danny Cross and Karen Tyler Gieselman.

They are the parents of Sara Melton of Charleston; and Steven Melton of Casey. They also have one grandchild.

Mr. Melton is a retired farmer of 39 years.

Mrs. Melton is a homemaker.

They reside at 3112 N. County Road 2420E Westfield, IL 62474.

