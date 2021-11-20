Anniversary: Myers — 60th

Myers — 60th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Rosalee Myers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration in their honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the First Baptist Church, 1804 S. 9th St., Mattoon.

Myers and Rosalee Sims, the children of Clarel and Jean Myers and Kenneth and Ruby Sims, were married Dec. 23, 1961, at Gays Christian Church by the Rev. Dale Copsey. They were attended by Ada Sims and Robert Lee Myers.

They are the parents of Robert Allen Myers (Kathy) of Troy; and Kevin Myers of Charleston. They also have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Myers was employed with Mass Mutual Life Insurance.

Mrs. Myers was employed with General Electric and Century 21 Real Estate.

They reside at 1112 N. 32nd St, Mattoon, IL 61938.

