Anniversary: Newby — 50th

Newby — 50th

HUMBOLDT — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Carol Newby celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 22. A surprise dinner celebration was prepared by their children.

Newby and Carol Wilbur were married May 22, 1970, at the First Baptist Church in Mattoon by the Rev. Edward Elliott. They were attended by Duane Furry and Rhonda Hart.

Their parents are John R. and Elizabeth Newby and Dr. David Wilbur and Patricia Wilbur.

Their children are Sara (Michael) Hagemeyer of Champaign; Sean (Kimberly) Newby of Mattoon; and Rachel Newby, deceased. They also have four grandchildren.

Mr. Newby is employed by Marvin Keller Trucking.

Mrs. Newby is retired from Lincolnland Hospice.

They reside at 1319 W. Southside Drive, Humboldt, IL 61931.

