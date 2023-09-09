Newlin — 50th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Brad and Sharon Newlin of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 17. The couple are planning to celebrate on the beaches of Florida. A card shower will be held in their honor.

They were married Sept. 17, 1973, at The Bible Baptist Church in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Carrie (Bryan) Cox of Mattoon; and Bill Newlin of Mattoon. They also have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Newlin is semi-retired and works part time at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Mattoon.

Mrs. Newlin is employed at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Cards can be sent to them at 1424 Annis, Mattoon, IL 61938.