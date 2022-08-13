 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Anniversary: O'Dell — 50th

  • 0
O'Dell Anniv.

Mr. and Mrs. Dwight and Janeth O'Dell

O'Dell — 50th

NEOGA — Mr. and Mrs. Dwight and Janeth O'Dell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor hosted by their family from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Neoga Municipal Building. The couple requests no gifts.

O'Dell and Janeth Cloyd were married Aug. 20, 1972, at the Lake Land Church of Christ in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Andria O’Dell of Charleston, South Carolina; Jordan (Jenee) O’Dell of Adairsville, Georgia, and three grandchildren.

After living in the Belleville area for almost 40 years, they have retired to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News