Anniversary: O'Dell — 50th

O'Dell — 50th

NEOGA — Mr. and Mrs. Dwight and Janeth O'Dell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor hosted by their family from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Neoga Municipal Building. The couple requests no gifts.

O'Dell and Janeth Cloyd were married Aug. 20, 1972, at the Lake Land Church of Christ in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Andria O’Dell of Charleston, South Carolina; Jordan (Jenee) O’Dell of Adairsville, Georgia, and three grandchildren.

After living in the Belleville area for almost 40 years, they have retired to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.