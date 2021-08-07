Anniversary: O'Neill — 65th

O'Neill — 65th

CHARLESTON — Malcolm and Carol O’Neill of Mattoon will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 8. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Malcolm and Carol Probst O’Neill were married Sept. 8, 1956, in St. Louis, Mo.

They are the parents of Peggy (Dave) Burton of Moweaqua, Karen (Duncan) MacGibbon of Chatham, Patty (Randy) Peterson of Mattoon and Dan O’Neill of Atlanta, Ga. They also have 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Mr. O'Neill was vice president and senior trust officer at Central National Bank and continues to be active in Mattoon Rotary.

Mrs. O'Neill worked for Consolidated Communications Inc. for many years.

They are both active members of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Mattoon.

Cards may be sent to them at 6 Greenbriar Unit B, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.