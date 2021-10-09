 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Parkhurst — 60th

Parkhurst, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Wendell and Helen Parkhurst

Parkhurst — 60th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Wendell and Helen Parkhurst will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Oct. 14. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Parkhurst and Helen Martin were married Oct. 14, 1961, at Free Methodist Church in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Pamela (Bill) Mauzy of Herrin; David Parkhurst of Middleburg, Fla.; Marty (Tammy) Parkhurst of Rogers, Ark; and Wendy (Steve) Bennett of Charleston.  They also have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Parkhurst is a retired electrician at Columbia Machine

Mrs. Parkhurst is a retired RN in the OB department at Mattoon Memorial and Sarah Bush.

Cards may be sent to them at 2202 Stoner Dr. East, Charleston, IL, 61920.

