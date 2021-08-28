 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Anniversary

Anniversary: Ramsey — 50th

  • 0
Ramsey, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Terry and Vickie Ramsey
{{featured_button_text}}

Ramsey — 50th

MATTOON — Terry and Vickie Ramsey of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 29. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Ramsey and Vickie Von Behrens were married Aug. 29, 1971, by the Rev. Ronald Schmidt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

She is the daughter of the late Victor and Opal Von Behrens of Mattoon. He is the son of the late Dwight and Lucille Ramsey of Mattoon.

They are the parents of Daniel (Amy) Ramsey of Indianapolis and Stephanie Ramsey of Mattoon. They also have two grandchildren.

Mr. Ramsey is retired from Eastern Illinois University. Mrs. Ramsey is retired from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Cards may be sent to them at 6855 N. Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL 61938.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News