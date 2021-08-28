Anniversary: Ramsey — 50th

Ramsey — 50th

MATTOON — Terry and Vickie Ramsey of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 29. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Ramsey and Vickie Von Behrens were married Aug. 29, 1971, by the Rev. Ronald Schmidt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

She is the daughter of the late Victor and Opal Von Behrens of Mattoon. He is the son of the late Dwight and Lucille Ramsey of Mattoon.

They are the parents of Daniel (Amy) Ramsey of Indianapolis and Stephanie Ramsey of Mattoon. They also have two grandchildren.

Mr. Ramsey is retired from Eastern Illinois University. Mrs. Ramsey is retired from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Cards may be sent to them at 6855 N. Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL 61938.

