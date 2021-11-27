Anniversary: Renner — 65th

Renner — 65th

STEWARDSON — Mr. and Mrs. Raymond and Sheila Renner will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 29. A family dinner in their honor will be held at a later date. Cards would be welcome.

Renner and Sheila Garner were married Nov. 29, 1956, at the Stewardson United Methodist Church by the Rev. A.C.A. Lee. They were attended by sister of the bride Nada Newman and brother of the groom Robert Renner.

They are the parents of Randy (Patty) Renner of rural Stewardson; and Lori (John) Yelenick of Watseka. They also have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Renner is retired from Sears-Roebuck after 27 years and Stevens Hardware after 18 years.

Mrs. Renner is retired from Stewardson-Strasburg Community Unit 5A after 30 years.

They reside in the same place where Shelia was born, in a different house.

Cards may be sent to them at 527 North 3000 East Road, Stewardson, IL 62463.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.