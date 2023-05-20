Reynolds — 50th
DURANGO, Colorado — Mr. and Mrs. Jeff and Cathie Reynolds will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 26.
They were married on May 26, 1973, at the Ashmore Presbyterian Church.
They have two sons, Joe, of North Dakota, and Marc, of Washington.
Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds are both retired and reside in Durango, Colorado.
Cards may be sent to them at 564 Via Vista Circle, Durango, CO 81303.
