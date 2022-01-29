Anniversary: Rippey — 65th

Rippey — 65th
ARCOLA — Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Shirley Rippey celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Rippey and Shirley Hooker were married Jan. 27, 1957, in Mattoon.
They are the parents of Jodi Livingston of Arcola; Scott Rippey of Arcola; and Lisa Stewart of Mattoon. They also have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Rippey is retired from USI in Tuscola.
Mrs. Rippey is retired from G.E.
They reside at 605 Poplar Place, Arcola, IL 61910
