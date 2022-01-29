 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Anniversary: Rippey — 65th

  • 0
Rippey - Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Shirley Rippey

Rippey — 65th

ARCOLA — Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Shirley Rippey celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Rippey and Shirley Hooker were married Jan. 27, 1957, in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Jodi Livingston of Arcola; Scott Rippey of Arcola; and Lisa Stewart of Mattoon. They also have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. Rippey is retired from USI in Tuscola.

Mrs. Rippey is retired from G.E.

They reside at 605 Poplar Place, Arcola, IL 61910

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News