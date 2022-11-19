Anniversary: Ritter — 50th

Ritter — 50th

TUSCOLA — Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Joyce Ritter of Tuscola will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 19. The couple is planning a family dinner with their kids and grandkids and also hope to take a trip in the summer.

Ritter and Joyce Waldrop, the children of the late Shirley Morgan and James Morgan of rural Jewett and Edna Waldrop and the late Gene Waldrop of Villa Grove, were married Nov. 19, 1972, at the First Christian Church of Villa Grove by the Rev. Grant Koontz.

They are the parents of G. Chad (Karen) Ritter of Savoy, Travis (Stephanie) Ritter of Tuscola, and Zachary (Leah) Ritter of Strasburg. They also have five grandchildren.

Mr. Ritter retired May 16, 2022, from Tuscola Do-it Best Home Center after 38 years. He retired in 2008 from the Tuscola Fire Department as a lieutenant. He also taught fire safety to the school children. He served for 23 years.

Mrs. Ritter has been a licensed day care provider for 38 years.

They reside at 309 E. Barker St., Tuscola, IL 61953.