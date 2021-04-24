Anniversary: Ropiequet — 50th

Ropiequet — 50th

MATTOON — David and Peggy Ropiequet of Mattoon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 2.

Ropiequet and Peggy Martin were married May 2, 1971.

She is the daughter of the late Roy and Margaret Martin of Sidney. He is the son of the late Marion and Alberta Ropiequet and Rose Ropiequet of East St. Louis.

They are the parents of Laura (Shad) Huddleston and Curtis Ropiequet. They also have two grandchildren.

Mr. Ropiequet is retired from Consolidated Communications.

Mrs. Ropiequet is retired from Community Unit District 2.

They reside at 13 Lafayette Meadows, Mattoon, IL 61938.

